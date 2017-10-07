Celtics @ 7: A Closer Look At The New-Look Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Celtics are 2-0 midway through their preseason after wins over the Hornets and Sixers and, with the regular season opener in Cleveland just 10 days away, there are plenty of takeaways now that we’ve seen 11 new C’s in action.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman was joined Saturday by Brian Robb from the Boston Sports Journal to give their early impressions of the new-look group, from the future starting five and bench rotations to Marcus Smart’s impact with his slimmed-down physique to the expectations for rookie Jayson Tatum.

Of course, the two also dissected the play of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, what roles Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris will fill, and whether Boston fans should expect to see a faster, bigger, more athletic, better rebounding team this season.

Enjoy the full show podcast above!