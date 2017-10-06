Driver Trapped In Car After Collision With Truck

WESTFORD (CBS) – A driver was saved by firefighters after he ended up trapped in his car following a frightening crash in Westford.

The crash shut down part of Route 110 Friday. (WBZ-TV)

A witness told WBZ-TV it appears the Toyota crossed in front of a dump truck on Route 110 late Friday morning, taking out a utility pole and leaving the front of the car pinned underneath the truck.

(Photo credit: David Robichaud – WBZ-TV)

The Toyota driver could not get out because of the extensive damage to his car.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to tear it apart before they could free him and get him to an ambulance.

The fire department said his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

(Photo credit: David Robichaud – WBZ-TV)

The road was shut down in both directions after the collision.

The truck is owned by Onyx Trans Inc., a shipping company in Acton.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

