Driver Trapped In Car After Collision With Truck

WESTFORD (CBS) – A driver was saved by firefighters after he ended up trapped in his car following a frightening crash in Westford.

A witness told WBZ-TV it appears the Toyota crossed in front of a dump truck on Route 110 late Friday morning, taking out a utility pole and leaving the front of the car pinned underneath the truck.

The Toyota driver could not get out because of the extensive damage to his car.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to tear it apart before they could free him and get him to an ambulance.

The fire department said his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

The road was shut down in both directions after the collision.

The truck is owned by Onyx Trans Inc., a shipping company in Acton.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.