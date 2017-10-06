Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On Her Love For Food & Upcoming Projects

Actress Tiffani Thiessen has always had a love for food. While Thiessen is known for her roles as Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell, cooking has always been one of her biggest passions.

“I’ve always had a love for cooking since I was little,” she told CBS Local. “I cooked in the kitchen with my mom, grandmother and aunt and then I came up with an idea for TV show called Dinner at Tiffani’s.”

Thiessen spent the week in New York last month to work with TownHouse on their new Crackers & Hummus snack. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star told CBS Local she will be appearing in a new show in 2018 called “Alexa and Katie,” where she plays a different kind of role.

“It’s a family comedy about two girls embarking into high school. I play the mother of the one teenager. That’s kind of new for me. Not playing a mother so much, but playing a mother of teenagers. It’s a very fun and sweet family show.”

The former teen star has worked with many great actors, but she said working with Woody Allen on “Hollywood Ending” tops the list of her proudest moments.

“Doing a Woody Allen film was definitely a highlight in my career. He is an amazing, hard working man. I really enjoyed that process of working with him. He’s a legend, he was very kind and I had a great time.