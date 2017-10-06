Red Sox Game 2 Lineup: Hanley At First; Marrero Replaces Devers At Third

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Red Sox in a 1-0 series hole in the ALDS, John Farrell is making the most John Farrell change to his lineup.

Rookie Rafael Devers will start on the bench in Friday’s Game 2, with Deven Marrero getting the nod at third base. Perhaps Farrell saw that Astros starter Dallas Keuchel held lefties to a .145 average during the regular season, but he probably should also know that Devers hit .400 (20-for-50) against southpaws after being called up.

Keuchel nasty vs LHB in '17: 16-for-111, .145 BA. Allowed only 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB with 36 K – .190 OBP, .245 SLG, .435 OPS #redsox #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 6, 2017

Devers went 0-for-3 in Boston’s Game 1 loss on Thursday, striking out twice while driving in a run with a sac fly in the fourth inning that tied the game at 2-2.

Marrero hit .291 in 55 at-bats against lefties — a big boost from his .211 average overall.

Elsewhere in the Boston lineup, Hanley Ramirez will play first base he was out of the lineup in Game 1. Chris Young will also play after being left off the postseason roster, DHing as he takes the open roster spot left by the injured Eduardo Nunez.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Friday’s Game 2 against the Astros:

1. Xander Bogaerts, SS

2. Dustin Pedroia, 2B

3. Andrew Benintendi, LF

4. Mookie Betts, RF

5. Hanley Ramirez, 1B

6. Chris Young, DH

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Deven Marrero, 3B

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

— Drew Pomeranz, SP