Man Whose Kin Died Mysteriously Is Trying To Hire Lawyer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather is trying to raise money to hire a lawyer to fight his family’s attempt to block him from an inheritance.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island. She’s presumed dead.

Her sisters sued in New Hampshire, accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother. They asked a judge to block Carman from collecting money from the estate.

Carman told a judge he wants to use money from a trust in which he’s the sole beneficiary to hire a lawyer. He says one of his aunts is trustee and hasn’t allowed him any funds.

A message was left Friday with the aunts’ attorney.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)