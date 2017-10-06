Man Charged With Cyberstalking Ex-Roommate Also Tied To Waltham School Threats

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Newton man has been arrested on federal charges of conducting a cyberstalking campaign for more than a year against his ex-roommate and people who know her.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston says 24-year-old Ryan Lin was arrested Thursday on one count of cyberstalking.

Lin was in custody Friday, and it was not immediately known if he had a lawyer. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in federal court.

Prosecutors say Lin began stalking the woman in April 2016, when they both lived in an apartment in Watertown.

They say Lin hacked, stole and posted information from her online accounts, private photographs and diary entries.

Investigators say Lin used the victim’s photos to solicit “rape fantasies” and other sexual activities using her home address. He allegedly used that address in online sexual solicitations causing random men to show up at her home.

Lin is also accused of posting fake online profiles in the woman’s name and repeatedly making threats to her home in Waltham and schools in town.

