FDA To Concord Bakery: ‘Love’ Is Not A Real Ingredient

CONCORD (AP) — A Massachusetts bakery’s granola may be made with love, but federal officials say it shouldn’t be listed as an ingredient on the package.

Nashoba Brook Bakery, in Concord, was taken to task by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for listing “love” as an ingredient on its Nashoba Granola label. In a letter posted this week on the FDA website, the agency said federal regulations require that ingredients “must be listed by their common or usual name.”

Nashoba Brook Bakery granola. (Facebook/Nashoba Brook Bakery)

“‘Love’ is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient,” the FDA wrote.

The bakery’s CEO, John Gates, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the bakery will be “fully cooperative” with the FDA. But he also said the company has gotten a positive reaction from people since news of the letter began to circulate.

“It taps this feeling that a lot of Americans have that there are ways in which the government can overreach, and it seems kind of silly,” Gates said. “Because it’s about the word love, it’s cathartic. … It makes it something that people can smile at.”

