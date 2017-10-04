Quincy Student Posted On Snapchat School Would ‘Turn Into Las Vegas’

QUINCY (CBS) – Police are investigating after a Quincy High School student said on Snapchat that the school would “turn into Las Vegas” in reference to this week’s deadly shooting.
The comments made through the popular social media app were reported Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Police said the student posted a Snapchat that said “learn how to walk in the halls or Quincy High is gonna turn into Las Vegas, except no one will escape.”
More than 500 people were injured and at least 59 killed when a man opened fire on a crowded music festival on Sunday night.
Officers have a copy of the Quincy student’s post and are investigating along with school officials.
The student’s identity was not released because they are a juvenile.
No charges have been filed, and police say there is no immediate threat to the school.