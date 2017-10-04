Did A Meteor Cause A Brush Fire In New Hampshire?

Filed Under: Brush Fire, Lost River Gorge, Meteor, New Hampshire, Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, New Hampshire (CBS) — Investigators and fire officials in New Hampshire are looking into the possibility that a meteor may have started a brush fire that has currently burned through 50 acres.

Crews were battling the fire in the Lost River Gorge area Wednesday, and said it was still spreading.

Though the cause is still under investigation, the Woodstock Fire Department said a man coming out of the woods told them he saw something–possibly a meteor–hit the side of the mountain.

The fires closed nearby Lost River Gorge. The nature preserve posted on their Facebook page to thank local firefighters.

Woodstock Fire said they can’t confirm a meteor strike, but said it was a possibility and couldn’t rule anything out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch