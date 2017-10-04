Did A Meteor Cause A Brush Fire In New Hampshire?

WOODSTOCK, New Hampshire (CBS) — Investigators and fire officials in New Hampshire are looking into the possibility that a meteor may have started a brush fire that has currently burned through 50 acres.
Crews were battling the fire in the Lost River Gorge area Wednesday, and said it was still spreading.
Though the cause is still under investigation, the Woodstock Fire Department said a man coming out of the woods told them he saw something–possibly a meteor–hit the side of the mountain.
The fires closed nearby Lost River Gorge. The nature preserve posted on their Facebook page to thank local firefighters.
Woodstock Fire said they can’t confirm a meteor strike, but said it was a possibility and couldn’t rule anything out.