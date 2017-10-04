Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Brockton Woman, Shatters Bathroom Mirror

Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Brockton Woman, Shatters Bathroom MirrorA Brockton woman had just finished brushing her teeth when a stray bullet crashed into her home and hit her bathroom mirror.

FDA To Concord Bakery: 'Love' Is Not A Real IngredientA Massachusetts bakery's granola may be made with love, but federal officials say it shouldn't be listed as an ingredient on the package.

Quincy Student Posted On Snapchat School Would 'Turn Into Las Vegas'Police are investigating after a Quincy High School student said on Snapchat that the school would “turn into Las Vegas” in reference to this week’s deadly shooting.

AMC Offering $5 Movie Tickets Through OctoberAMC Theatres is offering a special through the month of October: $5 ticket Tuesday.