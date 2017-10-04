Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Brockton Woman, Shatters Bathroom Mirror

BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton woman had just finished brushing her teeth when a stray bullet crashed into her home and hit her bathroom mirror.
Monday around 9:30 p.m. the woman stepped out of her bathroom when she heard what sounded like an explosion.
Instead, the woman discovered that a bullet from outside had penetrated her home and gone through her vanity mirror and a bedroom wall.
“If I hadn’t moved, the bullet would have gone into my head,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.
Police said there is no evidence to suggest the woman was targeted.