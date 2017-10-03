Bergeron’s Status Unclear For Bruins Opener: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ season is starting off with some unexpected uncertainty for their top center. Patrice Bergeron is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury, suddenly leaving his status unclear for the team’s season opener on Thursday against the Nashville Predators at the TD Garden. (Correction: It is a lower-body injury, not upper-body, as was previously reported.)

Still, the 32-year-old Bergeron did not sound very concerned when addressing his injury with reporters during his media day availability on Tuesday. He confirmed that it’s a new injury and not related to the sports hernia that slowed him significantly during the first half of the 2016-17 season.

“It’s been going on for a few days,” said Bergeron “I just tested it out today. We just decided to have a few more days [of rest], I guess.”

Hobbled by his sports hernia in the first half of 2016-17, Bergeron scored just nine goals and 18 points in his first 44 games with a plus-1 rating. But it was like a switch was flipped when he scored a goal and two assists against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 18, scoring 35 points in 35 games with a plus-11 the rest of the way.

Though it doesn’t seem like Bergeron is legitimately in danger of sitting out Thursday’s season opener, he could not quite commit to being available when asked if his status was in doubt.

“I hope not. That’s definitely what I’ll say,” said Bergeron. “I want to be in it for Thursday, for sure. We’re taking it a day at a time. We’ll see what happens.”