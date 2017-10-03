WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Social Media Helps Woman Find Stranger Who Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting, Lisa Gresci

BOSTON (CBS) –Tewksbury resident Barbara Langone survived the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas music festival. And thanks to social media, she was reconnected with the stranger she says saved her life.

Langone says she met the man a half hour before the shooting started and even though they just met, that man laid on top of her, shielding her from the gunfire.

That was the last she saw or heard from him – until Tuesday afternoon.

Langone had been searching social media for the last two days. Posting a plea on Facebook for help to find her hero.

lisa2 Social Media Helps Woman Find Stranger Who Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Shooting

(WBZ-TV)

“He was a hero to me. We were there, the front of the stage when it all started to unfolded. He reacted. I don’t know what I would have done,” Langone explained.

Langone described the moment she heard the gun shots and the two got on the ground.

“We went down and he just laid on top of me and said stay still. There were people who were around us who were hurt, which he was letting me know so I would know how serious the situation was,” she said.

Though time seemed to stop, Langone says the bullets kept coming.

“He just covered me and was talking to me and every time the guns would go off I just clung to him because I didn’t know what to do,” she recalled.

lisa1 Social Media Helps Woman Find Stranger Who Saved Her Life In Las Vegas Shooting

Barbara Langone escaped the Las Vegas shooting thanks to a stranger.
(WBZ-TV)

When the two were finally able to get up and run, they got separated and were initially unable to reconnect.

From her Facebook post about the man she only knew as “John,” Langone received countless emails and messages along with pictures of hundreds of other Johns until one matched her memory.

“Is this the John? Is this him? Is this him? And time after time it wasn’t. Then I saw the one and as soon as I saw his face I knew it was him,” Langone said.

Langone finally received the phone call, on the other end of the phone was the John she’d been searching for.

“All I can is thank you. I mean I don’t even know. There’s no way how to repay him. What he did was such a selfless act. I am blown away by it,” she said.

Langone praised the power of social media for helping her get in touch with the man she says saved her life.

While her thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families, Langone is still in disbelie everyone she was with made it home safe – including her hero.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch