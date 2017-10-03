Security Plan In Place For Boston Outdoor Events In Aftermath Of Las Vegas Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – The Forbes Under 30 summit at Boston’s Government Center has attracted thousands of people during the 4-day event.

Many arrived at the event for the big headliners like rapper Kendrick Lamar, who spoke at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

Big events around the city have taken on a different tone since the Las Vegas shooting, which serves as a reminder of the concerns about security around large gatherings.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke Tuesday about how the city approaches that challenge.

“We’ll do our safety protocol that we do, and it’s changed,” Walsh said. “(The Boston Marathon bombings in) 2013 really changed the way we do security in the city and in the state. So we’ll be prepared any way we can but we’re asking people if you see something out of the ordinary just call 911. I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Security experts say the job is always evolving.

Every incident like this causes them to look at new options for security measures.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, the focus will be looking at outdoor venues in the shadow of high-rises.

But the bottom line, police and homeland security experts say it’s important to go ahead with events like the one that took place Tuesday on City Hall Plaza.