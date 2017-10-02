Baker, Walsh Offer Condolences After Las Vegas Attack

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh expressed their condolences Monday morning after a shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip that has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded when a sole gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from a nearby hotel.

MA is praying for the victims, families & 1st responders in #LasVegas. Deeply saddened & horrified to learn of this senseless mass shooting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 2, 2017

Our hearts break for the victims and loved ones of those in Las Vegas. Boston's thoughts and prayers are with you. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 2, 2017

Other local leaders offered their thoughts and prayers.

Horrified and deeply saddened by the #LasVegas shooting. My prayers are with the victims, first responders and families. — Speaker Bob DeLeo (@SpeakerDeLeo) October 2, 2017

I can't adequately express my despair over the senseless terror and loss in Las Vegas. Sending love, healing and sympathy to all affected. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) October 2, 2017

Congressman Seth Moulton also tweeted about the shooting, and added a call for action from Congress.

Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Passengers arriving at Logan Airport from Las Vegas Monday morning told WBZ-TV they were shocked and heartbroken to learn what happened in the city they had just left.

“I knew a couple people that I had met who said they were going, so I’m sad about that because I don’t have a way to find out if they’re okay because I don’t really know them,” said Davina, who lives in Cambridge.

She said she was checking on friends who were still in Vegas but safe in their hotel rooms.

“I’m just really heartbroken to get all of this news as soon as we land after such a great trip,” she said.

Chantelle Walton of Foxboro said she learned about the shooting from a wave of text messages upon landing.

“I had no idea what happened, and then I just kind of got an influx of text messages making sure that I was okay and I’m just really sad to hear what had happened and I had no idea,” she said. “I’m checking in on friends that are still left in Vegas.”

Walton said she was sad because there were children and “all groups of people” at the festival.

“It gives you chills to kind of think that you were just right there walking around and I’m kind of shocked,” she said.