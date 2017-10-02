BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 58 Dead, 515 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Tewksbury Woman Among Dead In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A woman from Tewksbury was among the dozens of people who were killed in the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night, her grandmother has confirmed to WBZ-TV.

lerocque 1 Tewksbury Woman Among Dead In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Rhonda Lerocque (Image from Facebook)

Rhonda Lerocque was in the crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, when a gunman opened fire on them from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

lasvegas6 Tewksbury Woman Among Dead In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Broken windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada had 10 rifles in his hotel room when they found him dead from an apparent suicide.

There is no word yet on a motive in what is now the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

