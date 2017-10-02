New Hampshire Man Was On Floor Above Las Vegas Gunman In Hotel

Crowds Line Up To Donate Blood After Las Vegas Mass ShootingOver 500 people reportedly stood in line at one United Blood Services center in the city Monday morning.

New Hampshire Man Was On Floor Above Las Vegas Gunman In HotelAlex Stewart, of Salem, New Hampshire was on the 33rd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, a floor above the Las Vegas gunman.

Seth Moulton Hopes Congress Has 'Courage To Do More' After Las Vegas AttackUS Representative Seth Moulton says he will not be taking part in a moment of silence in Congress for the mass shooting in Las Vegas because "that just becomes an excuse for inaction."

Baker, Walsh Offer Condolences After Las Vegas AttackGov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh expressed their condolences Monday morning after a shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas strip that has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.