New Hampshire Man Was On Floor Above Las Vegas Gunman In Hotel

Filed Under: Las Vegas Shooting

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man says he was under lockdown at the hotel where police said a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people.

Broken windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Police said the gunfire came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

Alex Stewart, of Salem, on the 33rd floor, tells the Eagle-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2yE2TMJ) he looked out his window as thousands of people below ran for their lives.

He described the scene inside the hotel as “confusing.”

Without an intercom system or a way to communicate with everyone at once, many guests sought shelter behind closed doors in bathrooms.

Stewart said a SWAT team searched rooms and told guests that they should expect to stay put for several hours.

