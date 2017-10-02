Cancer Patient Receives New Car After Her Vehicle Was Stolen

Cancer Patient Receives New Car After Her Vehicle Was StolenA few weeks ago, Kate Barnett was shopping at the Market Basket in Lynn when her car was stolen along with her wheelchair and wallet.

Tewksbury Woman Among Dead In Las Vegas Mass ShootingA woman from Tewksbury was among the dozens of people who were killed in the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

I-Team: Bumps In The Road For State’s New Vehicle Inspection ProgramIt was a frustrating day for some drivers trying to get new inspection systems on their cars.

Boston Group Tries To Make Tourniquets CommonplaceA local doctor and the mother of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor are teaming up to make tourniquets commonplace.