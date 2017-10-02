Las Vegas Attack: 59 Dead, 516 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Cancer Patient Receives New Car After Her Vehicle Was Stolen

Filed Under: Brian Kelly, David Wade, Kate Barnett

BOSTON (CBS) – A cancer patient whose car was stolen received a new set of keys on Monday.

A few weeks ago, Kate Barnett was shopping at the Market Basket in Lynn when her Dodge Neon was stolen along with her wheelchair and wallet.

“I won’t press any charges,” Barnett told WBZ. “I just want my car back. I can’t afford to buy another one.”

After WBZ aired the story on Friday, there was an outpouring of support, including from Brian Kelly, president of the Kelly Auto Group. Kelly put together a group of cars and had Barnett pick one out.

“The least I could do is help her with some transportation,” Kelly said.

Barnett went home with her new Nissan on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch