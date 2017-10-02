BREAKING NEWS: Las Vegas Attack: 59 Dead, 527 Hurt | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Country Radio Station Comforts Listeners In Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

By David Robichaud
BOSTON (CBS) – “They want to talk because there’s comfort in human interaction,” that’s what country music DJ Carolyn “Cruiser” Kruse told WBZ about the WKLB listeners calling in Monday.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting at a country music festival, WKLB listeners wanted to request songs, some sad and some uplifting.

The Boston radio station suspended their contests for the day and instead donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe page for the victims of the tragedy.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Kevin Kennedy, another DJ, said he was going to play uplifting Jason Aldean songs. Aldean was on stage when the gunfire erupted. “It’s a reminder for us to stay strong and remember all the positive stuff,” said Kennedy.

The station says they sponsored a contest to send a listener to the Vegas show but that pregnant listener could not go because she went into labor. “It’s like that baby saved her life,” said Kruse.

