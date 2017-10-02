Country Radio Station Comforts Listeners In Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – “They want to talk because there’s comfort in human interaction,” that’s what country music DJ Carolyn “Cruiser” Kruse told WBZ about the WKLB listeners calling in Monday.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting at a country music festival, WKLB listeners wanted to request songs, some sad and some uplifting.

The Boston radio station suspended their contests for the day and instead donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe page for the victims of the tragedy.

Kevin Kennedy, another DJ, said he was going to play uplifting Jason Aldean songs. Aldean was on stage when the gunfire erupted. “It’s a reminder for us to stay strong and remember all the positive stuff,” said Kennedy.

The station says they sponsored a contest to send a listener to the Vegas show but that pregnant listener could not go because she went into labor. “It’s like that baby saved her life,” said Kruse.