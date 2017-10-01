Cambridge 10-Year-Old Making A Difference One Bag Lunch At A Time

By Kim Tunnicliffe
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Ten-year-old Liam Hannon has been spreading the love in his Central Square neighborhood with his Liam’s Lunches of Love project.

He makes brown paper bag lunches each week to hand out to people who are experiencing homelessness–and now some of his friends are helping out, too.

“We usually make about 56 lunches,” Liam told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe.

He got the idea to pass out lunches to the less fortunate through his summer reading program, as well as an educational website.

“Whenever I see them, they seem like they’re sort of sad or depressed,” Liam said. “But then when we go over to them, they sort of light up and become more open.”

He tries to vary up the menu, too.

“Sometimes peanut butter and jelly or ham and cheese, turkey and cheese,” he said, describing what’s in the bags. “A fruit and a snack, and water.”

Liam said it makes him feel proud that he’s doing something good for the world, even if he’s making just a small difference.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

