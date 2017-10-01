Car Crashes Into A Front Porch, Continues Into Home

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A Bridgewater couple was shaken awake overnight after a car crashed into their home and left it significantly damaged.

Ed and Kathy Springhetti said the red SUV drove off Auburn Street, around 4 a.m. on Sunday. It drove across their front yard, then took out the foundation of their porch and the wall of the laundry room, and kept going.

“The car somehow turned around, continued in this direction, and somehow hit up against the back of our vehicle,” explained Ed.

He said a man in his 30’s was behind the wheel. With some help from first responders, the driver was able to walk out of the car.

It is not clear what caused the SUV to go off the road, police have not released any more information.

The couple was happy the crash was not worse, though.

Kathy said, “What can you do? Everybody is okay. I hope everybody is okay.”

The crash was so powerful it sent debris from the foundation flying across the yard into the front seat of their car. The Springhettis said they will be getting in touch with their car insurance company, as well as their home insurance company, and the building inspector on Monday.