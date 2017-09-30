Police In New Hampshire Involved In Fatal Gas Station Shooting

BELMONT, New Hampshire (CBS) — Officials in New Hampshire say a man shot by police at a gas station on Saturday has died.

A police officer in Belmont, New Hampshire pulled into a gas station on Plummer Road just before 3 p.m. He recognized Joesph Mazzitelli, 46, of Belmont, who had outstanding warrants.

According to the Attorney General’s office, an “encounter ensued” between them and Mazzitelli pulled out a gun. The officer then discharged his gun.

Mazzitelli was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital where he later died.

There were about 11 witnesses at the gas station at the time. No one else was injured.

Police are not releasing any other details about the shooting at this time and have said that the officer, as well as his car, were not equipped with cameras. There were surveillance cameras at the gas station.

Officials said an autopsy would be performed on Monday.

Per usual protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.