Harvest Moon To Take Place This Week

BOSTON (CBS) — The harvest moon is the full moon that lands closest to the autumnal equinox, which was on September 22nd. The full moon for the month of September was way back on the 6th so our 2017 harvest moon will be on October 5th!

The moonrise will be during twilight in New England (for a few days) and that will make it a gorgeous sight to take in. Also, makes it appear as if we have a full moon a day before and after.

When the moon is positioned near the horizon it takes on an orange glow since light is scattered differently across the earth’s atmosphere. As you look at the horizon, you are looking through more of the earth’s atmosphere than when you look directly above. The moon also looks bigger closer to the horizon, which is an optical illusion.

Boston’s moonrise this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 3rd: 5:35pm

Wednesday, Oct. 4th: : 6:07pm

(full) Thursday, Oct. 5th: 6:39pm

Friday, Oct. 6th: 7:13pm

Saturday, Oct. 7th: 7:49pm

Other nicknames for this October harvest moon include: Kindly Moon (Chinese), Hunter’s moon (Colonial), Blood moon (Medieval).

Enjoy the photo op of the moon this week as we should stay mostly clear in the evenings!