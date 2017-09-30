Celtics @ 7: Biggest Takeaways From Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) – Training camp is underway for the new-look Celtics, with the first preseason game right around the corner on Monday at the Garden against the Hornets.

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” with Adam Kaufman on 98.5 The Sports Hub looked at the biggest headlines to come out of camp, from an offense trying to jell, Marcus Smart’s slim look, expectations for third overall pick Jayson Tatum, and how new All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will fit together. And, of course, how Brad Stevens will complete the puzzle, anchored by veteran Al Horford.

MassLive.com’s Jay King joined the program to hit on those issues, the projected lineup and second unit, Irving’s leadership, and many other topics.

Kaufman also examined recent NBA changes regarding draft lottery reform and mandates surrounding teams resting players.

Enjoy the full show podcast above!