Woman Rescued From Bell Tower Of Rockport Church After Fall

ROCKPORT (CBS) – A structural engineer was injured after she fell while taking pictures in the bell tower of a church in Rockport.

A woman was injured on top of First Congregational Church in Rockport. (WBZ-TV)

The engineer was in the upper part of the First Congregational Church’s bell tower, which is under construction.

The woman only fell about four feet, but suffered head and back injuries because of the way she fell.

Firefighters rescue an injured woman from a Rockport bell tower. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters were able to reach the woman, strap her onto a backboard and slowly bring her down a ladder to the ground 70 feet below.

An injured woman is removed from the bell tower of First Congregational Church in Rockport. (WBZ-TV)

A worker who was with the woman at the time of the incident said he was holding her hand, she looked at him and said “I’m sorry” after she fell.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

