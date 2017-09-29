Woman Rescued From Bell Tower Of Rockport Church After Fall

Woman Rescued From Bell Tower Of Rockport Church After FallA structural engineer was injured after she fell while taking pictures in the bell tower of a church in Rockport.

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shootout With Lunenburg PoliceA man who was shot by Lunenburg Police is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Watertown Man Who Found Boston Marathon Bomber In His Boat DiesThe man who became a hero after finding Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his backyard in 2013 has died.

Fall Foliage: What You Can Expect And WhenThe big question - how will all this record warmth affect the colors this year?