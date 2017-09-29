Walsh, Baker Establish Fund To Help Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a new fund that will help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Walsh and Baker announced the establishment of the Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund during a Friday event.

So far, $300,000 has already been raised.

Vanessa Calderón-Rosado will be the chairman of the fund’s advisory committee while Walsh and Baker will serve as honorary co-chairs.

Up to one-third of money raised will be distributed immediately for relief efforts. An additional two-thirds will be deployed over the next two years to help with reconstruction and economic recovery projects.

“We stand ready to extend heartfelt welcomes to disaster survivors who seek temporary or permanent residence in Massachusetts and will provide any and all personnel and equipment requested throughout the recovery process,” Baker said in a statement.

House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jeffrey Sánchez will serve as honorary vice chair for the Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund.

“The apocalypse hit Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico’s people are crying for help,” said Sanchez. “The Puerto Rican community within our Commonwealth of Massachusetts is rallying with Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh and myself to guarantee that the community’s vision becomes a reality. That vision is to assure that we rally together and help those individuals and organizations who are making a difference on the ground and helping the people of Puerto Rico.”

