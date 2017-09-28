WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Researchers Say Beer May Help Lift Your Spirits

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Beer lovers will tell you that a cold brew can lift your spirits, so it’s no surprise that researchers in Germany, the home of Oktoberfest, may have found out why.

They looked at 13,000 molecules present in different foods and found a substance in beer, called hordenine, can mimic dopamine, the so-called “feel good” hormone.

Now the question is whether beer has enough hordenine to stimulate the brain’s reward center.

And remember, too much beer won’t make you feel good, it will make you feel sick, so don’t overdo it.

