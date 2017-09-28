Man Charged With Raping Woman At Regis College

WESTON (CBS) – A Peabody man has been charged with violently assaulting a woman on the Regis College campus.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced charges Thursday against 23-year-old Evens Noel.
Noel was arraigned Wednesday in Waltham District Court on counts of rape and strangulation.
The charges stem from a Saturday incident.
Prosecutors say Noel, who is not a Regis College student, was visiting campus Friday night when he met the victim. The two did not know each other previously.
On Saturday, Noel and the victim left a campus dorm room for a walk when he allegedly strangled and assaulted her.
During Noel’s arraignment on Wednesday, a judge ordered him held pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.