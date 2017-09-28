WATCH LIVE: 11:30 am Boston Sports Teams 'Take The Lead' Event | Read More

Man Charged With Raping Woman At Regis College

WESTON (CBS) – A Peabody man has been charged with violently assaulting a woman on the Regis College campus.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced charges Thursday against 23-year-old Evens Noel.

Noel was arraigned Wednesday in Waltham District Court on counts of rape and strangulation.

The charges stem from a Saturday incident.

Prosecutors say Noel, who is not a Regis College student, was visiting campus Friday night when he met the victim. The two did not know each other previously.

On Saturday, Noel and the victim left a campus dorm room for a walk when he allegedly strangled and assaulted her.

During Noel’s arraignment on Wednesday, a judge ordered him held pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

