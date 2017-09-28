NightSide – Trump Turns to Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) – After failing once again to pass healthcare legislation, President Trump and Congressional Republicans are turning to tax reform. The President presented his plan earlier today, focusing on how his tax cuts would help middle class families and create more job growth. Though there aren’t many hard numbers attached to the plan yet, the priorities are clear. Do you think Congress will be able to come together and pass some form of tax reform? Will Democrats continue to obstruct progress instead of working with Republicans to help the American people?