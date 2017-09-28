NightSide – Double Standard in Enforcement

BOSTON (CBS) – We are all well aware of the lack of consequences that Hillary Clinton faced for her role in both the Benghazi cover-up and her email scandal. But is there a double standard in how authorities deal with people who mishandle classified information? Kris Saucier was sentenced to a year in prison for taking six pictures of the submarine he served on to show his family upon his return. Tonight, he checks in with Dan to talk about this double standard, and why he believes his consequences were so much harsher than the former Secretary of State’s were.