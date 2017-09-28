National Coffee Day: Where To Get A Free Cup & More Deals Around Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere will be on the hunt for deals and freebies.

Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around Boston:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

McDonald’s: $2 small McCafe

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get coupon for any size hot or iced coffee, also includes tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate.

Marylou’s: Any size hot coffee is half price.

Friday, September 29th is National Coffee Day! To celebrate we'll be cutting the price of our famous hot coffee in half! All day September 29th any size, any flavor hot coffee will be half price! #nationalcoffeeday #marylous #bestcoffeeintown A post shared by Marylou's Coffee (@marylouscoffee) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Fairmont Copley Plaza: Complimentary cold brew coffee and mini donuts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Coppersmith Café: Free small hot or iced coffee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffee.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Hubway: Free rides and cold brew from High Brew at bike share locations Aquarium Station and Congress Street at North Street from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Tomorrow AM is the first of many chances to sample @HighBrewCoffee before your morning commute. Learn more: https://t.co/Zjzz0ezYCU pic.twitter.com/wXMmyocrYJ — Hubway (@Hubway) September 28, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Free any sized hot or small iced coffee from Friday until Sunday.