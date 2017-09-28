National Coffee Day: Where To Get A Free Cup & More Deals Around Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere will be on the hunt for deals and freebies.

Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around Boston:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free medium hot coffee with purchase of medium or larger hot coffee.

McDonald’s: $2 small McCafe

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get coupon for any size hot or iced coffee, also includes tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate.

Marylou’s: Any size hot coffee is half price.

Fairmont Copley Plaza: Complimentary cold brew coffee and mini donuts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Coppersmith Café: Free small hot or iced coffee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffee.

Hubway: Free rides and cold brew from High Brew at bike share locations Aquarium Station and Congress Street at North Street from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Krispy Kreme: Free any sized hot or small iced coffee from Friday until Sunday.

