Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Filed Under: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, who rose to stardom as Elaine on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the 56-year-old said.

No other details about her condition were immediately available, but Louis-Dreyfus used her statement to call for universal health care.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she said. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

julia louis dreyfus Julia Louis Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Veep’ onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth-consecutive Emmy for her starring role in HBO’s “Veep.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch