Racist Note Found Student’s Locker After NFL Anthem Discussion

ACTON (CBS) — The Acton-Boxborough school district and police investigating an incident at the high school where a racially charged note was left in the locker of a 15-year-old girl.

It was exposed by the girl’s mother in a Facebook post. A photo shows the note reads “Get out of the town” followed by a racial epithet.

According to the mother, it was sparked by a classroom conversation about this weekend’s action by NFL players to protest during the National Anthem.

On Facebook, she writes, “Some kids in her class had some very nasty things to say about blacks/minorities. She defended her race and ethnicity and rightly so.”

She claims a student then took it a step further by leaving the note.

“I’m horrified and shocked that this is happening in our school and our town,” said parent Debbie Brissenden.

“There’s definitely been some conversation about race issues and how that should not be tolerated, I’m not sure what amount is enough,” said student Max Cohen.

Alana DeSouza, a friend of the girl who found the note, said the girl was shocked by the incident but “She was pretty calm about it. She said that if she ever found out who the person was she wouldn’t yell at them she would talk to them and tell them it’s not okay.”

School administrators say the incident is being taken very seriously and if the individual or individuals responsible are identified, they could face charges.

The mother tells WBZ-TV she wants to know more about how the school is handling the investigation and hopes it begins a larger dialogue about race and diversity.