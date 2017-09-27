NightSide – Is It Time to Rewrite the Constitution?

BOSTON (CBS) – Authors Cynthia and Sanford Levinson join Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about their new book, “Fault Lines in the Constitution: The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws that Affect Us Today”. The Levinsons believe that though there are many wonderful things about the documents that helped launch our democracy, there is also plenty of room for improvement. They’ll talk with Dan about what they feel needs to be updated and why. Do you think it should be easier to change the Constitution? Is it time for a new one?