Arlington Firefighters Collect Donations For Puerto Rico

ARLINGTON (CBS) – Lately Arlington firefighters have had a lot more than rescue calls on their minds.

“We’re accepting donations for the relief efforts that’s going to go on in Puerto Rico,” said Chief Robert Jefferson.

A donation drive that started after firefighter Alex Santos shared that he has more than 50 family members on the island in a town outside of San Juan.

“My uncle’s house ended up getting destroyed and my grandmother’s house is flooding so they had to move my uncle who is special needs, handicapped, out of the house,” Santos said.

His family is OK, but he fears for many others. One major concern is the lack of water and medical supplies.

“Our livelihood is helping people, so to ask for help, sometimes, you gotta go beyond your pride and make sure that everybody is taken care of,” Santos said.

After posting to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday, the donations started to pour in.

All donated items will be brought to Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester before being put on a ship that will sail to Puerto Rico.