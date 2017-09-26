Last Minute: Will Trump’s Call For NFL Boycotts Affect Consumers?

BOSTON (CBS) — Consumers don’t consume the NFL–they devour it. NFL revenue is expected to be close to $15 billion this year.

Jersey sales are a part of that, and now, the number-one-selling jersey according to Fanatics.com is a #78 Steelers uniform.

That’s Alejandro Villanueva, the one Steelers player who came out to stand for the national anthem.

villanueva Last Minute: Will Trumps Call For NFL Boycotts Affect Consumers?

The Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva stands during the national anthem Sunday. (WBZ-TV)

The decorated Army Ranger has since said he’s embarrassed, and didn’t mean to leave his teammates behind.

Regardless, the NFL consumer noticed.

More: Former Patriot Matt Light Rips Kraft, McCourty For National Anthem Kneeling

Interestingly, Colin Kaepernick, the now unemployed player who started the practice of kneeling during the national anthem in protest of inequality and police brutality, was still in the top 20 in sales as of June.

Eric Reid #35, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

Colin Kaepernick (#7) (Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Will the president’s call for boycotts affect consumers?

The TV ratings are in for Sunday’s games–CBS ratings were actually up 4 percent, but NBC was down 11 percent and FOX was down 16 percent.

One member of the military told WBZ-TV Monday night that he was so upset by the NFL protests, he’s giving up his Patriots season tickets.

jones Last Minute: Will Trumps Call For NFL Boycotts Affect Consumers?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a knee with his players before the start of Monday night’s game. (WBZ-TV)

Will other NFL fans do the same? Will they still watch the games on TV, and buy jerseys?

It’s way too soon to know if there will be lasting damage to the NFL’s brand. The owners clearly support their players, but they won’t take any drastic changes in revenue sitting down or standing up.

