28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled For Injury Risk To Infants

NEW YORK (CBS) – Nearly 28,000 jogging strollers are being recalled because they can break and possibly injure children.

stroller jeep recall 28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled For Injury Risk To Infants

The recalled stroller (Image credit: CPSC)

The recall affects Delta’s J is for Jeep cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers sold at stores nationwide between Aug. 2015 and Aug. 2016 for $130-$160.

So far, there have been four reports of the stroller’s leg bracket breaking. One child has fallen from the stroller and received cuts and bruises.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says anyone who owns a recalled stroller should stop using it immediately and contact Delta for a free repair.

stroller label 28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled For Injury Risk To Infants

The label of a recalled stroller (Image credit: CPSC)

The stroller, made in China, have two wheels in the back and a smaller wheel in the front.

 

