HealthWatch: Infections Linked To Sports; Gun violence Warning

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – The American Academy of Pediatrics issues a new report detailing how children in organized sports can avoid infections that can easily spread between athletes. Pediatricians say student athletes should never share personal items like water bottles and towels and need to learn good personal hygiene.

A heads up for parents when choosing movies for their children. In a new study of 8 to 12 year olds, those who watched a movie clip with gun violence later played with a real gun for longer and pulled the trigger more often than kids who watched a movie clip without gun violence.

Parents are advised to know what their kids are watching and remember that 60% of gun owners don’t lock up their guns.

