Nationwide Test Of Emergency Alert System Planned For Wednesday

WASHINGTON (CBS) – America’s Emergency Alert System will be tested nationwide for just the third time on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The minute-long test is being made available to radio, TV, cable and satellite systems for 2:20 p.m., the Federal Emergency Management Agency says. Previous tests were conducted last September and in Nov. 2011.

FEMA says the message is just like the monthly tests the public will recognize, except the word “national” is included.

“The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster,” FEMA stated.

The timing of the test following several major hurricanes will also show the status of emergency alert capabilities in those impacted areas, FEMA says.

According to CBS Philly, the first test in 2011 didn’t go so smoothly. Some heard distortion or static on the radio, while some TV viewers were treated to a Lady Gaga song.