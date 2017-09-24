Man Killed In South End Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was fatally shot in the South End Sunday morning.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was found at Southampton and Topeka Streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told WBZ-TV that emergency responders may not have realized at first that he had been shot.

“They didn’t realize it, and I think when they were taking him, they realized he had a wound to the shoulder,” Evans said. “Unfortunately, as close as the hospital was, right down the street, we weren’t able to save him.”

Police said the man may attempted to keep going after being shot, before collapsing.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

.@bostonpolice are investigating a fatal shooting on this stretch of Southampton Street in #SouthBoston early this morning. Near Topeka St. pic.twitter.com/MlGAQPlGbp — KarynRegalWBZ (@Karynregal) September 24, 2017

“I think this is our 38th homicide this year,” Evans said. “We’re up five or six, but we’re working hard. We’ve been able to solve quite a few of these and hopefully we can solve this one.”

Mayor Marty Walsh reiterated what he and Evans have been saying for some time now–that there are just too many guns on the city’s streets.

“We have illegal guns on the street that we can’t register back to anyone,” Walsh said. “People are shooting them off, it’s almost impossible to trace them back unless you have 100 percent cooperation from the community.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Boston Police.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports