Robert Kraft Issues Statement On Trump’s National Anthem Comments

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued a statement Sunday morning responding to President Donald Trump’s comments about players who take a knee during the National Anthem.

“I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday,” Kraft wrote. “I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities.”

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

At a campaign rally Friday night, Trump told a Huntsville, Alabama crowd owners should fire players who do not stand while the Star Spangled Banner is played.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said.

More: New England Revolution Fans Weigh-In On President’s National Anthem Tweets

He followed those comments up with tweets Saturday morning, saying players who don’t respect the flag should “Find something else to do!”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

But Kraft, who enjoys a close relationship with the president and even gave him a commemorative Super Bowl ring during the Patriots’ visit to the White House in April, took issue with Trump’s comments.

“Our players are intelligent, thoughtful, and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful,” Kraft wrote in his response.

One of his players, Patriots captain and safety Devin McCourty, had already fired back at the President with a tweet of his own Saturday.

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017

League Commissioner Roger Goodell responded with a statement Saturday night.

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

Kraft had some advice for moving forward–learn from football teams’ example of teamwork and leadership.

“There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics,” Kraft wrote. “I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal.”