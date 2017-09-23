NightSide – A Last-Ditch Health Care Debacle

BOSTON (CBS) – The Graham-Cassidy bill proposal has garnered attention for its significant ramifications such as the impact on state budgets, millions losing coverage and Medicaid being slashed. Governor Charlie Baker and Senator John McCain are against it, the democrats are uniformly opposed and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has been outspoken on its weak merits. Furthermore, it affects the tug-of-war between the Democrats and Republican in the 2018 elections, with Republicans possibly ceding control of the House if nothing noteworthy is done on health care. Is ObamaCare too centralized and in need of this particular change? Do you buy into the solution of the Graham-Cassidy bill?