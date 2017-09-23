September 23, 2017

Did you know there are currently 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease? 120,000 of them live here in Massachusetts. Currently, there are over 200,000 Latinos living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and that number is expected to rise to over 1.3 million by the year 2050. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available regarding Alzheimer’s and tell you about the 2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s set to take place on Sunday, September 24.

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH representatives Gabriella Garcia on the English version of Centro and with Leonor Buitrago on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s

Join the Fight for

Alzheimer’s First Survivor

Sunday, Sept. 24

DCR’s North Point Park

Cambridge, MA

1-800-272-3900

alzwalkMANH.org

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.