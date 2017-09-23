2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: ALZ, ALZ Walk, Alzheimer's, Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, Walk, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

September 23, 2017
Did you know there are currently 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease? 120,000 of them live here in Massachusetts. Currently, there are over 200,000 Latinos living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and that number is expected to rise to over 1.3 million by the year 2050. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information available regarding Alzheimer’s and tell you about the 2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s set to take place on Sunday, September 24.

wbzs yadires nova salcedo with gabriella garcia leonor buitrago and caitlin 2017 2 2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH representatives Gabriella Garcia on the English version of Centro and with Leonor Buitrago on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
2017 Greater Boston Walk to END Alzheimer’s
Join the Fight for
Alzheimer’s First Survivor
Sunday, Sept. 24
DCR’s North Point Park
Cambridge, MA
1-800-272-3900
alzwalkMANH.org

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch