'That Was Crazy': Price Is Right Contestants Hit $1 5 Straight Times On Big WheelThe “Price Is Right” kicked off its new season this week in the most amazing way possible.

Tree Removal Worker Hurt By Falling Tree In EastonWinds from what's left of Tropical Storm Jose brought down a tree in Easton Friday morning and hurt a man.

Jose Forces Nantucket, Vineyard Ferries Into Case-By-Case TripsHurricane Jose has left a lot of people stranded, waiting to find out if they can travel between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Father, Young Son Dead In Apparent Foxboro Murder-SuicideInvestigators say a father shot and killed his young son inside a Foxboro house, unsuccessfully tried to set the home on fire, then killed himself late Thursday night.