Toucher & Rich: Brady’s ‘TB12 Method’ Claims Water Prevents Sunburns, Sounds Like Scientology

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s new book The TB12 Method contains plenty of recommendations for nutrition and physical training that haven’t been verified or endorsed by physicians, but one particular passage sounds like pure insanity.

Listen above as 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich go through sections of the TB12 Method audiobook, mostly citing the “Hydration” section – particularly, this part that claims drinking extra water can help prevent sunburns:

When I was growing up, and playing outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot. I was a fair-skinned Irish boy, after all. These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink. I always hydrate afterward, too, to keep my skin from peeling.

(You can hear that passage at the 10:35 mark above).

T&R go on to compare some parts of The TB12 Method to what is taught in a scientology audiobook – even discovering that they used the same voiceover actor.

While T&R acknowledge that certain parts of Brady’s book aren’t so bad, it’s hard for them (or anyone) to let go of the whole sunburn thing. It’s the one section of the book that’s likely to be scrutinized ad nauseam.

