NightSide – Liberal Professor Shows Intolerance of the Left

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – A Bridgewater State University professor was recently revealed to be actively and offensively anti-Trump, after one of his former students posted a screenshot of the professor’s personal Facebook page. In one expletive-filled social media rant, the professor railed against Trump voters and declared they all belong in the KKK. Though the posts were on his private Facebook page, do you think a professor should be allowed to express such biased views? Should he be fired for the posts? Is this further proof that colleges have become a place for liberals to brainwash the next generation?

