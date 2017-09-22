‘Don’t Drive Drunk’: Budweiser & Lyft Offering Free Rides

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Need a ride for a night out? Budweiser is offering to be your designated driver – for free.
The beer company is teaming up with Lyft to give out free rides in Massachusetts and nine other states. Last year, the companies gave away 35,000 rides and this year they’re expanding it to 150,000 round-trip rides.
The offer is part of Budweiser’s “Give a Damn. Don’t Drive Drunk” campaign.
Here’s how it works: Go to Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram page every Thursday at 2 p.m. to find a ride code (until they run out for that week). That can be used for a $20 ride credit, or two $10 one-way trips.
The free rides can be redeemed for travel between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights.