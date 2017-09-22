Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WATCH LIVE: 9:30 am Foxboro Police News Conference On Father-Son Murder-Suicide

‘Don’t Drive Drunk’: Budweiser & Lyft Offering Free Rides

Filed Under: Budweiser, LYFT

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Need a ride for a night out? Budweiser is offering to be your designated driver – for free.

The beer company is teaming up with Lyft to give out free rides in Massachusetts and nine other states. Last year, the companies gave away 35,000 rides and this year they’re expanding it to 150,000 round-trip rides.

The offer is part of Budweiser’s “Give a Damn. Don’t Drive Drunk” campaign.

lyft bud Dont Drive Drunk: Budweiser & Lyft Offering Free Rides

(Image credit: Lyft)

Here’s how it works: Go to Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram page every Thursday at 2 p.m. to find a ride code (until they run out for that week). That can be used for a $20 ride credit, or two $10 one-way trips.

The free rides can be redeemed for travel between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch