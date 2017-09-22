Langham Hotel Fire Goes To Two Alarms

BOSTON (CBS) — A fire in the Langham Hotel’s electrical room went to two alarms Friday, forcing the hotel to run on generator power.
Traffic was blocked on Franklin, Pearl, and Oliver Streets and trucks from Eversource were called to the scene.
Boston Fire authorities say the, “Smoke has dissipated,” and some of the fire units are leaving the scene.
Firefighters say the fire is out and no injuries were reported.
Upper floor hotel guests were allowed to remain in place.
An electrical inspector has been called to the scene.