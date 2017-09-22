WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Langham Hotel Fire Goes To Two Alarms

Filed Under: Boston Fire Department, Langham Hotel

BOSTON (CBS) — A fire in the Langham Hotel’s electrical room went to two alarms Friday, forcing the hotel to run on generator power.

Traffic was blocked on Franklin, Pearl, and Oliver Streets and trucks from Eversource were called to the scene.

langham hotel fire 3 Langham Hotel Fire Goes To Two Alarms

Fire units respond to Langham Hotel fire. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Department)

Boston Fire authorities say the, “Smoke has dissipated,” and some of the fire units are leaving the scene.

langham hotel fire 21 Langham Hotel Fire Goes To Two Alarms

Firefighters say the fire is out and no injuries were reported.

Upper floor hotel guests were allowed to remain in place.

An electrical inspector has been called to the scene.

