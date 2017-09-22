$8,000 Bicycle Stolen From Car On Beacon StreetBrookline Police are searching for whoever stole a bicycle valued at $8,000 off of a bike rack Thursday morning on Beacon Street.

Langham Hotel Fire Goes To Two Alarms A fire in the Langham Hotel's electrical room went to two alarms Friday, forcing the hotel to run on generator power.

Man Accused Of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: 'I Freed Them'A man accused of killing his family in Groton with a baseball bat allegedly told police, 'I freed them.'

Maine Sen. Collins Leaning Against GOP Health Care Plan Despite PressureRepublican Sen. Susan Collins says she's "leaning against" a Republican proposal to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, despite new pressure from Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage.