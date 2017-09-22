Visitors Remain Stranded On Nantucket Following Hurricane Jose

HYANNIS (CBS) — Hurricane Jose has left a lot of people stranded, waiting to find out if they can travel between Hyannis and Nantucket.

That’s because ferry service between the Cape and the islands is on a case-by-case basis.

Grey Lady IV Captain Andy Castranze says they’re watching the wind and the waves.

“One of the big things is Wednesday, they were forecasting gusts of 45 or so, but they never really materialized, so they canceled out of caution. Then the wind never really came, so we tied up Wednesday when we probably could have run at least a while longer,” the Captain said.

Castranze says they’re watching the waves in the harbor and the channel.

“The wind and the waves for the ride, for the passengers’ comfort and safety, and the wind around the dock, as the boat is challenging with a lot of wind. You can do a lot of damage if something goes wrong,” he said.

He says that while the boat is tied to the deck, he’s doing some of the work on board that gets neglected while the ferry is constantly moving between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Ferries to islands are case by case basis. @hylinecruises in #Hyannis, Captain says hope to get some out today. Expects normal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vFlvHrubUL — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) September 22, 2017

Sisters from Connecticut are among those waiting in Hyannis to travel to Nantucket, traveling for a birthday celebration. Ally says she and her sisters are improvising on their schedule.

“Well, we went out to dinner last night. Then today, we’re going to just kind of, go find some breakfast. Then we’ll figure out a plan for the rest of the day,” Ally said.

Patrice is the birthday girl and she says they’ll still celebrate — somewhere.

“We’re celebrating. Yeah, it’s fun here. There’s lots of stuff to do down here. We’d rather be on Nantucket,” Patrice said.

Ally says even though they’re still celebrating, they’d rather be on Nantucket.

Castranze says he hopes to make some trips late today if possible and adds that he hopes to be running a normal schedule by Saturday.

