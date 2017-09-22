WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Man Accused Of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: ‘I Freed Them’

Filed Under: Groton, Orion Krause

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing three family members and a caretaker in Massachusetts told officers he “freed them.”

Records released Friday by the police say Orion Krause told officers he killed his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat.

groton4 Man Accused Of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: I Freed Them

Orion Krause in Ayer District Court, Sept. 11, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

The documents say Krause began singing after telling the officers about the incident.

The records also say Krause told a nurse during a medical evaluation he uses heroin.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a mental health facility for a competency evaluation.

grotonpicfromneighbor4 Man Accused Of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: I Freed Them

Police take Orion Krause into custody outside a home in Groton. (Courtesy Photo)

Krause’s lawyer Edward Wayland had fought the release of the records, saying they would cause Krause’s family grief. Wayland didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio.

