Torey Krug To Miss At Least 3 Weeks With Jaw Fracture

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have to play without one of their most important defensemen to start the season. The team announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that Krug will miss at least three weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his jaw.

According to the B’s, Krug will be “re-evaluated” in three weeks time, indicating he could be out longer than that. The defenseman took a puck to the jaw during the second period of the Bruins’ 4-2 preseason win over the Red Wings on Tuesday night and had to leave the game.

Torey Krug is out & will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks. He was hit in the jaw w/ a puck on Tuesday against DET & has a non-displaced fracture. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 21, 2017

The Bruins also announced that forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who also left Tuesday’s game after tumbling into the boards, is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Additionally, Matt Beleskey is day-to-day with a foot contusion.

This is a developing story…